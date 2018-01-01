Clear
Man accused of assaulting 2-month-old baby in front of 5-year-old

A Winston-Salem man is accused of assaulting a 2-month-old baby in front of a 5-year-old, according to arrest warrant...

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 12:38 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 5:47 PM

A Winston-Salem man is accused of assaulting a 2-month-old baby in front of a 5-year-old, according to arrest warrants.

William Wade Roseboro, 27, is charged with intentional child abuse and assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present. The alleged assault happened between March 5 and March 24.

The warrants say Roseboro smacked and punched the baby. The assault resulted in injuries to the infant's left eye, ear, and upper lip.

He was arrested on Saturday and taken to the Forsyth County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

