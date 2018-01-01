Clear
Rick Scott teases a 'big announcement' amid Florida Senate speculation

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is teasing a "big announcement" on April 9, fueling long-running speculation that he will lau...

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 10:32 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 5:51 PM

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is teasing a "big announcement" on April 9, fueling long-running speculation that he will launch a Senate bid to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in November.

Scott has long been courted by national Republicans to run against Nelson and President Donald Trump himself said last year he hopes Scott runs for the Senate.

In the face of the Senate speculation, Scott has said he's focused on his "existing job." But with Florida's legislative session ending earlier this month and a May filing deadline approaching, Scott appears poised to announce his intentions.

On Twitter Monday morning, Scott said he'd make a "big announcement" on April 9 via Facebook Live. Further fueling the speculation: Scott's chief of staff, Jackie Schutz Zeckman, announced her resignation on Monday, potentially positioning her for a role on a Senate campaign.

Scott is the last major Republican recruiting target on a 2018 Senate landscape that features Democrats defending seats in 10 states that Trump won in 2016. He's been viewed as the only Republican with a chance of seriously challenging Nelson.

Scott has previously won two close races for governor. He's also shown he is willing to spend tens of millions of dollars his own money on campaigns -- a trait that is especially important in Florida, a large and expensive state for television advertising.

