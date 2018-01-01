Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Woman struck by stray bullet that came through her home, dies

A 73-year-old woman who was struck by a stray bullet while sitting in her kitchen has died.Investigators say t...

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 10:14 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 5:52 PM

A 73-year-old woman who was struck by a stray bullet while sitting in her kitchen has died.

Scroll for more content...

Investigators say the bullet entered her home off Dunn Road in Riley Township Sunday afternoon.

Detectives tell 7 Action News a neighbor was shooting target practice at the time. They believe he may have missed a large pile of dirt he was trying to hit.

They have seized at least two rifles from his home.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Her name is not being released.

Charges may come as early as Monday morning.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events