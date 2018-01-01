Connecticut mom accused of leaving 2-year-old home alone

Clear
Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 9:56 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 5:16 PM

An Ansonia mother is facing charges after police said she left a child home alone.

On Friday morning, police were called to a home on Hubbell Avenue after a small child was seen walking in the area.

Officers found the 2-year-old inside the home alone.

The child's mother, 36-year-old Julie Sherman, was contacted and met officers at the police station. Police said she admitted to leaving the child alone.

Sherman was arrested and charged with risk of injury.

She's expected to appear in court on Monday.

