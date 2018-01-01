Clear

17-Year-Old Santa Ana Boy ID'd as Victim Killed in Tustin Crash

Posted: Mar. 25, 2018 10:29 AM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2018 1:44 PM

A 17-year-old boy was identified by the Orange County Coroner on Saturday as the victim killed in a car crash in Tustin that also left six other people injured just the day before.

Pedro Daniel Fuentes of Santa Ana is the teen who was killed in the fatal crash on Friday. An Infiniti M37 had lost control and veered off the roadway near the intersection of Legacy and Tustin Ranch roads at about 2:40 p.m., Tustin police said.

The car had slammed into a cement post, causing it to spin out of control before it hit a parked rental truck and flipped over, authorities said. It had rolled over several times before coming to a stop.

Fuentes was apparently a passenger in the car and was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

"All the kids in the car were screaming," Nicole Lombardo, a witness, said.

While authorities are still investigating the deadly crash, there's a possibility that speed was a factor, authorities said.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Fuentes' family.

