Clear

Kaine: Trump 'lying' or 'delusional' on DACA

Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine on Sunday said President Donald Trump continuing to blame Democrats for the lack o...

Posted: Mar. 25, 2018 8:29 AM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2018 9:56 AM

Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine on Sunday said President Donald Trump continuing to blame Democrats for the lack of permanent protections for young undocumented immigrants is a break with reality.

Scroll for more content...

"He is either lying or he is completely delusional," Kaine said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Trump on Friday said Democrats were responsible for there being no permanent fix on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, claiming, "The Democrats fought us, they just fought every single inch of the way. They did not want DACA in this bill."

Kaine noted that then-President Barack Obama established the program, and that it is Trump who moved to end it.

"One person can save DACA," Kaine said. "If President Trump believes in DACA, all he has to do is retract his executive order from September where he broke a promise to Dreamers and said he was going to end the program."

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events