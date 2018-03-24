There's a large ENOUGH sign outside the capitol in Minnesota

One of the rallying cries of March for Our Lives has shown up in big white letters outside Minnesota's statehouse.

Jennifer Skiba took this photo of marchers Saturday at the capitol in St. Paul.

"I marched today for all victims of gun violence," Skiba said. "For common sense gun laws. For our kids who should be safe at school. For people of color, who are disproportionately affected by gun violence and should be safe in our communities.

"I marched today for the change and action that is long overdue."

"Enough" has been one of the catchwords for those rallying for stricter gun control after last month's massacre at South Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Yolanda Renee King granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., employed it prominently Saturday when she evoked both the gun debate and her grandfather at the March of Our Lives in Washington:

"I have a dream that enough is enough."