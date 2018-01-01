Clear

Martin Luther King's granddaughter has a dream, too - where enough is enough

A surprise guest appeared at the March for Our Lives in Washington on Saturday to tell the crowd about a dream her gr...

Posted: Mar. 24, 2018 1:30 PM
Updated: Mar. 24, 2018 3:30 PM

A surprise guest appeared at the March for Our Lives in Washington on Saturday to tell the crowd about a dream her grandfather had.

"My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character," said 9-year-old Yolanda Renee King, the eldest granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

"I have a dream that enough is enough," Kind added. "And that this should be a gun-free world, period."

King then led the massive crowd in a chant, cheering, "Spread the word! Have you heard? All across the nation, we are going to be a great generation!"

