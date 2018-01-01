Clear

In Tokyo, they're holding up the names of Americans killed by guns

They stood silently, each of them holding a placard bearing the name of someone who lost their lives to a bullet....

Posted: Mar. 24, 2018 11:29 AM
Updated: Mar. 24, 2018 3:32 PM

They stood silently, each of them holding a placard bearing the name of someone who lost their lives to a bullet.

"Steve Curnow. Age 14. 1999. Columbine"

"Josephine Gay. Age 7. 2012. Sandy Hook"

This was the scene at the March for Our Lives in Tokyo, where participants highlighted the names and ages of Americans killed in gun violence.

"I wasn't able to participate (I found out about it at the last minute), but wanted to see and photograph this amazing historic event," Nathan Kawanishi, an American who's visiting Tokyo, told CNN.

"I admire the courage and strength of the students at Parkland, and fully support their movement."

