Connecticut students call for an end to gun violence at nation's capital

Students from Hartford, Newtown and Farmington are traveling to the nation's capital to call for an end to gun violence and mass school shootings at the 'March for our Lives' rally.

Roughly 60 youth leaders from 'Hartford Communities That Care' departed from the Wilson-Gray YMCA for Washington D.C. at 3:45 a.m. on Saturday morning to unite with thousands of other students, who also feel inspired to make a change.

"I guess it means I'm taking another step forward for safety I support which is the end of gun violence as well as the end of violence in general," Car'je Sanders of University High School said.

'Hartford Communities That Care' wasn't the only group to leave for Washington D.C. on Saturday morning. The 'Newtown Action Alliance' partnered with 'Sandy Hook Promise' to bring four hundred students to the demonstration.

'Sandy Hook Promise' is an organization "founded by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary on December 14, 2012."

Family members and students in Shelton, West Hartford, Stonington and many other cities and towns across Connecticut will also march in solidarity following school shootings at Stoneman Douglas High School, Great Mills High School and other schools across the country.

Senator Chris Murphy will speak at the 'March For Our Lives' programs in Guilford at the town green at 12:30 p.m. and the state capitol at 2 p.m.

Senator Richard Blumenthal will deliver remarks at the Enfield town green at 10 a.m., the state capitol at 12:30 p.m., and the Westport library at 6:30 p.m.

Channel 3's political reporter Susan Raff will be live at 6 p.m. on Saturday with a special report from the nation's capital. Raff will also be live for a special edition of Face the State on Sunday morning.

You can take part in a march at the following locations:

Enfield, Town Green, 10 a.m.

Guilford, Town Green, 12:30 p.m.

Hartford, State Capitol, 12:30 p.m.

Shelton, Veterans Memorial Park, 12:30 p.m.

Stonington, Stonington High School, 2 p.m.

Waterbury, Sears Auto parking lot, 9 a.m.

Westport, Town Library. 6:30 p.m.