The 29(!) major Trump headlines this week

Monday feels like a decade ago.

Scroll for more content...

Time in Trumpworld seems to slow as huge news story after huge news story forms, crests, crashes and recedes -- only to be followed by an even bigger one right on its heels.

Every Friday on the Point, I run through ALL of the major headlines of the week -- just so you can remember (and I can remember) exactly what happened.

This week set a record (President Trump will be happy to hear that!) with 29 major headlines. 29!-They're broken down below by day (thank you,-Brenna Williams!).

Monday:

Trump tweets 'WITCH HUNT' following his attacks on Mueller Chris Liddell named a new deputy White House chief of staff Trump to hire lawyer who pushed theory DOJ framed Trump Mueller team gives Trump lawyers more details of what they want to talk to President about Trump pushes death penalty for some drug dealers Michael Cohen taunts Stormy Daniels: Might take 'an extended vacation on her dime'

Tuesday:

Former Playboy model who alleges affair with Trump sues company that didn't publish her story Defamation case against Trump to move forward Trump congratulates Putin on winning reelection, gets slammed by McCain Stormy Daniels polygraph report released Carson on selection of dining room set: 'I left it to my wife' Jeff Flake warns of impeachment if Trump fires Mueller

Wednesday:

Trump keeps up aggressive attacks on Mueller Trump furious over leak of warning to not congratulate Putin WaPo: Pruitt spent nearly $68,000 for recent travel Ex-CIA boss says Russians could have personal dirt on Trump Trump attorney will appeal judge's decision in Summer Zervos defamation case Mueller team so far has indicated 4 main areas it wants to ask the President about Senior White House staff signed nondisclosure agreements at Trump's request Trump defends congratulating Putin despite criticism Interior docs show Zinke brought security detail on Mediterranean vacation

Thursday:

Dowd resigns as Trump's lawyer Trump hits China with tariffs, heightening concerns of global trade war Stormy Daniels' attorney accuses Trump legal team of 'thuggish behavior' Trump says he still 'would like to' testify before Mueller Trump replaces H.R. McMaster as national security adviser with John Bolton Karen McDougal tells CNN Trump once tried to pay her after sex

Friday:

Trump threatens to veto omnibus over DACA Trump signs spending bill, blasts Congress