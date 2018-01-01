Man arrested after refusing to leave Watertown school grounds

Watertown police have arrested a man who was seen trespassing on school grounds Friday morning.

As students were arriving at Watertown High School, a teacher saw a suspicious man, who was wearing camouflaged pants, walking out of the woods near the school.

Police said the teacher saw the man looking into windows of the school.

When he was told to leave by a school administrator in the parking lot, the man reportedly said "what are you going to do about it."

Officers responded, and when sirens were heard, that's when the man started walking away from the school.

He was later identified as 40-year-old Andrey Korneyev, of Waterbury.

Police said Korneyev told them that he had been walking through a path and didn't know the building was a school.

He was later arrested and charged with breach of peace, loitering on school grounds and criminal trespass.

He was held on a $25,000 bond but was later released after appearing in court.

Police said no weapons were found and no threats were ever made.

Korneyev is currently on probation for a conviction for second-degree arson regarding an incident at a church in Waterbury in 2014, police said.