Investigators recreate fatal crash involving self-driving Uber car

Investigators were back out running a new set of tests on the Tempe street where a self-driving Uber vehicle hit and killed a woman.

The Tempe Police Department, the NTSB and the National Highway Safety Administration were recreating the crash on Thursday night on Mill Avenue south of Curry Road.

They used the same vehicle that hit and killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, who was jaywalking with her bicycle on Sunday night, police said.

During Thursday's tests, the vehicle was not in self-driving mode and there was a human hitting the brake, police said.

Investigators also used Herzberg's bicycle as an obstacle. That was their target, to stop the car before hitting it, police said.

They ran the test five times, hitting 40 miles per hour, which is how fast the vehicle was going when it hit Herzberg, and then braking, according to police.

Police said it was a brake test and a visibility test.