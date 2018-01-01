'March for Our Lives' could be the largest in history

Students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history with nearly 1 million people expected in Washington DC this weekend.

The March for Our Lives was organized in response to the deadly shooting at the school in Parkland, FL.

It's also the inspiration for hundreds of sister marches, one of which will happen in Hartford.

Survivors of the Parkland shooting are pushing for stricter gun control laws.

Saturday's march is the culmination of a month-long effort to honor the 17 people killed at their high school on Feb. 14.

Marchers in Washington DC will walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Channel 3 will have a crew in the nation's capital to cover the event.

Meanwhile, students in Hartford have organized their own rally and want young people to come out and support the movement.

"It's about time to get our voices heard, and rely in us, and not adults to do most of the talking," said Tyler Suarez of Naugatuck.

The Hartford rally is set for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. It'll start on the north side of the Corning Fountain and end at the capitol.

Another in Stamford is scheduled for from noon to 2 p.m. on the Washington Boulevard and Broad Street entrance of Mill River Park.

The students in Florida inspired a national school walkout earlier this month in which Connecticut students joined thousands of others across the country in a gun violence protest.