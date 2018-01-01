UConn's new men's basketball coach to be introduced today

The University of Connecticut men's basketball coach will officially be introduced by the school on Friday.

Dan Hurley, the former coach of the University of Rhode Island Rams, will be the 19th head coach of UConn's men's basketball program.

A news conference from the Storrs campus is set for 1 p.m. Stream it live here.

The university confirmed the hiring of Hurley over social media on Thursday.

Officials said it's a 6 year deal.

Hurley will be paid $2.75 million in his first season.

He takes over for Kevin Ollie, whom UConn fired after citing "just cause." The team is the subject of a NCAA investigation, the details of which have not officially been released.

Hurley led the Rams to the NCAA tournament the past two years.

He issued a statement about coming to UConn.

"This program, which is part of one of the top public universities in the country, has a championship history and wonderful support from a passionate fan base," he said. "I look forward to continuing this proud tradition."

