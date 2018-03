Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- President Trump has announced HR McMaster is out as National Security Adviser, and will be replaced by John Bolton. Trump tweeted, "I pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/19".