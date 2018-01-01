Clear
Pathologist says US student visiting Bermuda died from fall

A 19-year-old American student who was in Bermuda competing in a rugby tournament died from a fall, an independent pa...

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 5:32 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 5:35 AM

A 19-year-old American student who was in Bermuda competing in a rugby tournament died from a fall, an independent pathologist says.

Mark Dombroski, a freshman at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, was found dead Monday in a dry moat at Fort Prospect, the former home of a British infantry garrison.

His injuries were consistent with a fall from a high point, Dr. Christopher Milroy said Thursday.

There's no evidence to suggest Dombroski was pushed, Bermuda police said.

Dombrowski was a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph's and was on the island to compete in the Ariel Re Bermuda International 7s Rugby Tournament.

The tournament ended on Saturday. According to police, "It then appears that Mark along with friends and family went out to socialize."

According to police, Dombroski was last seen by his family and friends just after midnight Sunday at a restaurant called The Dog House.

Police said surveillance camera footage showed Dombrowski alone just after 1 a.m. walking in an area about 20 minutes from the old fort.

Milroy is an independent pathologist from Ottawa, Ontario, who was brought to Bermuda to carry out the postmortem examination.

