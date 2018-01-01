Babysitter accused of leaving five children in sweltering U-Haul pleads insanity

A Cleveland man accused of transporting five children in the back of a sweltering U-Haul truck last August in Lorain County has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Brian Dekam, 55, was indicted in December on felony-level charges of endangering children.

According to authorities, Dekam had stopped at a gas station in Elyria when city workers spotted several children in the back of the U-Haul.

Five children - ranging in age from 2 to 15 years old - were found in the rear of the truck with a 26-year-old woman who claimed she and Dekam were their babysitters.

A 2-year-old child was taken to a nearby hospital for heat exhaustion and then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

The other children were also taken to the hospital but didn't have any injuries. Police said the children were covered in bed bugs, lice and fleas.

Dekam is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.