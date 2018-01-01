Shreveport elementary school gets a new anti-bullying tool

A Shreveport elementary school unveiled a new tool aimed at preventing bullying, and improving health.

AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana donated a Buddy Bench to Queensborough Elementary.

Here's how it works, if a student is feeling sad, or they've been picked on, they can sit on the bench.

That lets other kids know their friend needs someone to talk to.

The goal of the Buddy Bench is to create a positive environment.

"We want to make sure each child, each family when they come to school, they know they're safe. And, if a child is having a bad day, we've educated the kids and his or her peers on what to do in case they're having a bad day," said Grover Harrison, the Director of Community Health, Education & Outreach.

AmeriHealth plans to install another Buddy Bench this Friday at a school in Houma, LA.