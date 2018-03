Rand Paul live-tweets the omnibus spending bill

Sen. Rand Paul doesn't like Congress' omnibus spending bill, and he wants you to know it.

The Republican senator from Kentucky appears to be live-tweeting on Thursday afternoon passages from the $1.3 trillion spending bill to keep the federal government through September, along with his criticism of the proposals, ahead of the shutdown deadline Friday at midnight.

This isn't the first time Paul has held up a spending bill. In February, he triggered the second shutdown this year over a previous spending bill in an effort to bring attention to the national debt.

"I can't in all good honesty, in all good faith, just look the other way because my party is now complicit in the deficits," Paul said on the Senate floor at the time.

While there's still a day until government funding runs out, Paul has sent several tweets of his opinions of appropriations in the omnibus, and congressional lawmakers are watching him to see if he'll enforce Senate timing protocols that would drag the vote beyond the shutdown deadline Friday night.

"Well here it is, all 2,232 budget-busting pages. The House already started votes on it. The Senate is expected to soon. No one has read it. Congress is broken..." he tweeted along with a photo of himself holding the entire printed omnibus.

He started on the first page of the omnibus in his first tweet, adding his disapproval with allocated funding to the National Science Foundation.

In a later tweet, before he shared highlights of the omnibus, he referred to it as the "crumni-bus."

"CIA retirement funding. Wouldn't it be great to amend out the retirement benefits of Trump hater John Brennan and Congressional dissembler James Clapper?" he tweeted along with a photo of himself.

He then later referred to the bill as a "terrible, rotten, no-good budget busting bill," and continued to slam the increased spending proposals.

He also tweeted when he ordered pizza to help him continue reading.

"Ordered some pizza to help me get through. Still going," he wrote, accompanied by a picture of the senator reading the bill with a box of pizza nearby.

Earlier today, when asked in front of reporters by Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy when the chamber will vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell smiled and said, "whenever Sen. Paul decides we can."

This story will be updated.