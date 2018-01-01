Man arrested for impersonating U.S. Marshal in Boynton Beach

A man was arrested Wednesday at Best Buy store in Boynton Beach after police said he falsely told them he was a federal marshal.

Police were called to the store in Boynton Beach in reference to a trespass warning after employees said several days earlier the suspect was spotted shoplifting an iPhone X.

When officers approached 61-year-old John O'Grady, they noticed a U.S. Marshal's lapel pin on his suit. He also displayed a U.S. Marshal's badge on his belt.

When they asked him if he was armed, he said yes. Police say he told officers that he was a "federal Marshal."

When officers asked for his supervisor's name, he admitted he was not a law enforcement officer and the weapon was fake.

Officers determined the weapon was a BB gun.

O'Grady gave officers consent to search his car, where they located the iPhone X that had been stolen from the store.

O'Grady was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer (a felony) and retail grand theft and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.