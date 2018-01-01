Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man arrested for impersonating U.S. Marshal in Boynton Beach

A man was arrested Wednesday at Best Buy store in Boynton Beach after police said he falsely told them he was a feder...

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 3:30 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 5:21 AM

A man was arrested Wednesday at Best Buy store in Boynton Beach after police said he falsely told them he was a federal marshal.

Scroll for more content...

Police were called to the store in Boynton Beach in reference to a trespass warning after employees said several days earlier the suspect was spotted shoplifting an iPhone X.

When officers approached 61-year-old John O'Grady, they noticed a U.S. Marshal's lapel pin on his suit. He also displayed a U.S. Marshal's badge on his belt.

When they asked him if he was armed, he said yes. Police say he told officers that he was a "federal Marshal."

When officers asked for his supervisor's name, he admitted he was not a law enforcement officer and the weapon was fake.

Officers determined the weapon was a BB gun.

O'Grady gave officers consent to search his car, where they located the iPhone X that had been stolen from the store.

O'Grady was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer (a felony) and retail grand theft and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events