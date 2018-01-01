Sources: City of Atlanta computer systems dealing with cyberattack

Sources inside Atlanta City Hall confirm that the City of Atlanta is dealing with a cyberattack.

The cyberattack is causing outages on various computer systems. The City of Atlanta official Twitter account sent out a tweet saying:

"The City of Atlanta is currently experiencing outages on various customer-facing applications, including some that customers may use to pay bills or access court-related information. Our @ATL_AIM team is working diligently with support from Microsoft to resolve this issue. Atlantaga.gov remains accessible. We will post any updates as we receive them. Thank you for your patience."

The city released a similar statement to CBS46.

"The City of Atlanta is currently experiencing outages on various internal and customer facing applications, including some applications that customers use to pay bills or access court-related information. At this time, our Atlanta Information Management team is working diligently with support from Microsoft to resolve the issue. We are confident that our team of technology professionals will be able to restore applications soon. Our City website, Atlantaga.gov, remains accessible and we will provide updates as we receive them."

The Atlanta Municipal Court tweeted out around 2 p.m. that it was also experiencing outages on various customer facing applications:

"The City of Atlanta is currently experiencing outages on various customer facing applications, including some the customers may use to pay bills or access court-related information. We will post any updates as we receive them."

The FBI has been called in to investigate the incident. Not much other information is known at this time, but we have a crew at city hall gathering more information.