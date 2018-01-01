Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New app lets user get paid to wait in line

An Omaha man is set to launch an app connecting those who don't want to wait in line for big events to those who will...

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 3:30 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 5:21 AM

An Omaha man is set to launch an app connecting those who don't want to wait in line for big events to those who will wait for them - for a price.

Scroll for more content...

InLine4You already has a website. Founder Darren Hromadka says he was inspired to start the service a few years ago, after talking with people in town for a Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting.

Already, thousands of users have signed up for the service and can become a lucrative side gig for some.

"It's typically about $20-$25 an hour, just depending on the demand," he said. "I will share with you last year, we have offers of up to $400 or $500 for four hours of the Berkshire event. So it just depends on the event and the demand and how many sitters we have available."

"Hoppers," or people who don't want to stand in line, set their price. "Spotters," or those who get paid to wait, can accept or decline their terms.

The app is set to launch in April.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events