Armed robbery inside taxicab in Buffalo

Buffalo Police are investigating an armed robbery inside a Liberty Yellow taxicab.

In dash cam video obtained by 7 Eyewitness News, a male passenger pulls out a firearm and points it at a female driver's head. The panicked driver pulls over and gives him cash. The gunman takes off with the cash and a tablet.

The robbery happened at Military Road and Austin Street in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood last Friday.

According to the police report, shortly after 11 p.m., the suspect told the driver, "pull over, pull over, pull over, give me everything."

The 31-year-old driver gave him $89, as outlined in the report.

Bill Yuhnke, owner of Liberty Yellow of Buffalo, says he was "emotionally shocked" by the incident.

"We're very concerned about safety. That's why we installed cameras in all our vehicles," Yuhnke said.

Yuhnke hopes someone recognizes the suspect and reports him to authorities.