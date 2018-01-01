Clear
Snake removed from entrance to Magic Kingdom

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 2:56 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 4:27 AM

Juliana Hart says it's something she's never seen before and thought it was "kind of comical" to witness Disney cast members remove a snake from the entrance to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

It's like it was something from the movie, "Jungle Book!" Except this little guy wasn't capable of hypnotizing the guests.

Juliana tells ABC Action News a cast member came and removed the snake slithering near the entrance of the Disney World Resort Park.

Video shows the snake out of its element near a security guard, slithering to the music as guests entered the park. If you ask me, the snake has some rhythm as it moves around and "Once upon a dream" plays in the background.

