Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

USPS mail carrier hit and killed by own truck

Michigan State Police say a USPS mail carrier was killed when she was hit by her own truck delivering mail on Wednesd...

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 2:56 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 4:27 AM

Michigan State Police say a USPS mail carrier was killed when she was hit by her own truck delivering mail on Wednesday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

According to police, the mail carrier was on Blind Lake Rd. in Lyndon Township, northwest of Ann Arbor, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She was delivering a package at a resident with the USPS mail truck parked at the top of the driveway. For reasons not known at this time, the vehicle rolled down the driveway, struck the mail carrier and then pinned her between the truck and a guardrail.

The woman, identified as a 56-year-old Tracy Sylo, of Pinckney, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events