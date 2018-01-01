Man on Facebook Live abusing toddler in bathtub

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing video that has been circulating social media.

Investigators said a man appears to be holding a toddler over a bathtub in a video posted on Facebook Live.

The child appears to be screaming and slammed into the bathtub.

Deputies were dispatched on Thursday around 12:30 a.m. to investigate the incident. During the investigation, a person of interest was identified as Virgil Mitchell.

KCSO said officers in the Lynwood, Calif. area were sent to try to find Mitchell, 37, and where this incident happened.

Investigators do not know when or where the incident occurred and said the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110. The case number is 20 18-00043237.