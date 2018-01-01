Spending bill would raise federal jury duty pay

The massive congressional spending bill that would fund the federal government through September includes a proposal that would increase the daily rate for someone who serves on federal jury duty.

If the spending bill is passed, it would raise the daily rate for someone serving on federal jury duty from $40 to $50 a day.

It's a bipartisan provision that came after two dozen federal jurors in Washington, DC, requested House and Senate judiciary committee members to raise the pay, calling the current pay was "abysmal."

One of the jurors organizing the effort, Elliott Negin, wrote a letter to the judiciary panels asking for the raise, asking for at least minimum wage, which is $12.50 in Washington, according to The Washington Post last fall.

Negin has not yet responded to CNN's request for comment.

The bill is expected to be among the final major pieces of legislation to pass Congress before the fall's midterm elections.