Documents: 'Producer Joe' accused of throwing girlfriend to the ground

Court documents give more details into domestic battery charges filed this weekend against a Grand Rapids radio personality.

Joseph Gassmann, known as "Producer Joe" on the "Free Beer and Hot Wings" radio show, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery while in Naperville, Illinois, which is just west of Chicago. According to his online bio, Gassmann is a Chicago native.

The complaint record filed by Naperville Police alleges that Gassmann, 35, picked up his girlfriend and threw her to the ground at about 1:40 a.m. on Sunday. The woman landed on concrete which caused marks to her shin, hand and breast area, according to the complaint.

Bail for Gassmann was set at $3,000 and he has been released. His next court date will be April 23.

Townsquare Media released a statement Tuesday morning:

"As you may be aware, Joe Gassmann of The Free Beer and Hot Wings show was arrested after a domestic altercation this past Saturday night. Joe has been suspended and will not be appearing on the show, pending resolution of the police investigation of the matter."

Rick Sarata – Market President – CRO – Townsquare Media

The Free Beer & Hot Wings show originates from Grand Rapids and is heard on radio stations in 26 states, according to the information page on their website.