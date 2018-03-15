Bill Murray compares Parkland students to Vietnam War protesters

Bill Murray thinks the students of Parkland, Florida have the capability to enact powerful change.

Scroll for more content...

In a new op-ed for NBC News THINK, Murray compares the organizers of March for Our Lives to the young people who spoke out against the Vietnam War. As he sees it, it was students who began the end of the Vietnam War."

"It was the students who made all the news, and that noise started, and then the movement wouldn't stop," he said. "I think, maybe, this noise that those students in Florida are making -- here, today -- will do something of the same nature."

March for Our Lives is set to take place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, with sister events taking place in more than 800 other locations around the globe, according to organizers.

The event was spearheaded by a group of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where a shooting last month left 17 people dead.

"The thing that's so powerful about students is that, when you haven't had your idealism broken yet,," Murray added, "you're able to speak from a place that has no confusion, where there is a clear set of values."

Murray is the latest celebrity to lend his voice to support March for Our Lives.

Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night spoke about the event on his show. Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt recorded a charity song to benefit the cause. And a list of famous names, including Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney, have donated money to the GoFundMe campaign.

Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Common are also set to perform at the event.