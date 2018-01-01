Armed man injured, arrested during police involved shooting

State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Waterbury on Wednesday afternoon.

Waterbury Police responded to Chipman Street for the report of a suicidal man.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Michael Veillette, 32, armed with a shotgun.

Police determined Veillette was possibly heading towards 60 Slocum Street. Officers were able to find the suspect at this location.

A standoff between Veillette and officers occurred on Slocum Street.

During the standoff, Veillette was shot in the abdomen by a Waterbury Police Officer's duty weapon.

Detectives from the Western District Major Crimes are investigating the use of force aspect in this shooting.

Veillette was treated on scene and brought to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment to the gunshot wound. He is currently in stable condition, in police custody at the hospital.

Waterbury Police charged Veillette with criminal attempt at assault, criminal attempt at assault on a police officer and several other firearms charges.

No Waterbury officers were injured during this incident.