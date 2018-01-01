Clear

Hoarding creates issue for crews battling Hartford fire

Crews in Hartford were battling a structure fire on Wednesday evening.According to Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz, th...

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 9:58 AM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 3:22 PM

Crews in Hartford were battling a structure fire on Wednesday evening.

According to Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz, the fire started at 8:59 p.m. on 274 South Marshall Street.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation due to the fire.

The building is an apartment building with 6 units.

The fire was contained to one apartment inside the building.

According to Ortiz, a hoarding situation made it difficult for the crews to battle the fire.

"There were hoarding conditions. Companies exercised extreme discipline and were able to remove a lot of the obstacles," Ortiz said.

The fire was knocked down within 25 minutes.

The Hartford Fire Department is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

