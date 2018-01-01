Clear
Lollapalooza 2018 official lineup revealed

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 12:40 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 3:28 PM

Lollapalooza has released the official lineup for this summer's music festival.

Headliners include The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White and Arctic Monkeys.

Other performers announced are Travis Scott, Vampire Weekend, Khalid, Tyler, the Creator, LL Cool J, Camila Cabello and Lil Pump - among many others.

For the full Lollapalooza https://www.lollapalooza.com/lineup/

Four-day general admission tickets are now on sale.

The passes cost $335, plus taxes and fees through Lollapalooza.com.

Single-day tickets are not for sale yet. Those tickets are "coming soon," according to the official Lollapalooza website.

The four-day Lollapalooza Festival will run this year from August 2-5 in Chicago's Grant Park.

