3 men charged after multiagency child exploitation operation

Three men in Western North Carolina face several charges after a multiagency child exploitation operation over the St. Patrick's Day holiday weekend.

Scroll for more content...

The Swain County Sheriff's Office says Jeffrey Scott Shelley of Sylva, Calvin Lavone Woodard of Bryson City, and Harvey William Carpenter of Hendersonville traveled at different times to an undisclosed location with the intention of meeting minors for sex.

Shelley and Woodard were both charged with attempted statutory sex offense with an 11-year-old child. Carpenter was charged with attempted statutory sex offense with a child 15 years old or less and soliciting prostitution.

All three men are also charged with solicit by computer and appeared.

Shelley, Woodard, and Carpenter are all being held in the Jackson County Jail. Shelly and Carpenter were given a $225,000 secure bond. Woodard was given a $215,000 secure bond.

The sheriff's office said a fourth man, Darwin Kerry Albright of Canton, was also arrested for soliciting prostitution and posted a $1,000 secure bond.

Swain County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies participated in this operation, including Cherokee Indian Police Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Swain County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, Drug Enforcement Administration Asheville Post of Duty, Asheville Police Department, Hendersonville Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.