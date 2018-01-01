It's business as usual -- for the most part -- on Capitol Hill, despite snow

The government may be closed for snow, but Capitol Hill is still working at keeping it open.

Scroll for more content...

The federal government is closed Wednesday due to snow, according to the Office of Personnel Management, a government agency that manages the federal workforce.

But lawmakers on Capitol Hill are still attending hearings and working on an omnibus spending bill that would keep the federal government running through September.

If Congress doesn't pass a spending bill by Friday, it's likely there will be a third shutdown this year -- so there are no snow days when there's a funding deadline.

Eva Malecki, the communications director for US Capitol Police, told CNN there are currently no restrictions to sledding on Capitol Hill -- something that has been banned in the past.

There were several episodes in recent years when Capitol Police prevented sledders from using the grounds, drawing attention from national news organizations and members of Congress to the plight of area youngsters.

In the Senate, the Foreign Relations Committee hearing and Armed Services Committee hearing were postponed. But the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on election security is happening as scheduled Wednesday.

In the House, several hearings were postponed but the Ways and Means committee hearing with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer continued as scheduled.

This story will be updated.