Granite School District officer shoots driver after being hit with vehicle, authorities say

A Granite School District officer shot the driver of a car after he hit the officer with his vehicle at Hunter Ridge Park in West Valley Tuesday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

The school officer was performing a routine check of the area around Hunter High when he approached a vehicle with five males who appeared to be between the ages of 16 and 18, according to Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley.

The officer believed he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and approached the car. The driver of the vehicle attempted to run over the officer, and the officer hit the hood and slid off the vehicle, Horsley said.

During the altercation, the officer shot the driver of the vehicle and the four other males in the car fled on foot. The officer was injured and did not chase them.

Police responded to the incident at 4400 S. 5700 West and transported the driver to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Horsley. The officer was transported to a hospital in good condition with abrasions and a head wound.

Police are searching for the four remaining males but do not believe them to be armed or dangerous and have not advised that residents or the school shelter in place.

All of the males in the vehicle appear to be between 16 and 18, and all were Hispanic. One was heavy set and was wearing a white shirt and blue and white shorts, while the second was wearing baggy blue jeans. The third was wearing blue jeans with a hoodie with old English lettering, and the fourth was wearing a blue shirt.

Officers are currently searching the abandoned vehicle, a blue Honda Accord. They do not yet know whether the car belongs to the driver.

A female witnessed the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

This article will be updated.