March Madness comes to Philips Arena

March Madness is coming to Atlanta. The Sweet Sixteen south region of the tournament is being hosted at Philips Arena...

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 3:05 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2018 4:56 PM

March Madness is coming to Atlanta. The Sweet Sixteen south region of the tournament is being hosted at Philips Arena this week.

Number 7 seed Nevada will take on 11th seeded Loyola-Chicago, both of which are considered underdogs.

Following that game, fifth seeded Kentucky will face number 9 seed Kansas State in the Sweet 16 Thursday.

Philips Arena has been planing for this event for 5 years.

"The staff has been working really hard. We're setting up the floor for the first time making sure everything is perfect, and we will continue to build until the teams get here tomorrow."

With a crew of 20, they carefully made sure each panel was laid down perfectly.

"A lot of patience. What happens here it comes in like a puzzle so you clip in one side and push it together and it goes together seamlessly."

Four teams made it to this stop in Atlanta but only one will make it to the final four in San Antonio.

