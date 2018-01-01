Clear
SEVERE WX: Frost Advisory - Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

All clear given after threat called in at World of Coca-Cola

The World of Coca-Cola is now back open after an earlier bomb threat closed the popular Atlanta site on Tuesday after...

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 3:05 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2018 4:56 PM

The World of Coca-Cola is now back open after an earlier bomb threat closed the popular Atlanta site on Tuesday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

The World of Coca-Cola was evacuated while authorities and law enforcement investigated the threat. The all-clear was given and the World of Coca-Cola is in the process of re-opening to guests.

An official statement was released after the threat was issued:

Today at our World of Coca-Cola attraction, we were notified of a potential threat to the safety of our guests. Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the facility while local law enforcement investigates the validity of the claims. We are closely monitoring the situation.

World of Coca-Cola will remain closed until further notice. We will re-open as soon as the safety of the building is confirmed.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events