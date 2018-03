Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul, will not be performing April 28 at Jazz Fest.

Instead, Rod Stewart will take her place.

Franklin told festival organizers that her doctors have advised her against performing.

Other headliners at the two-weekend event include Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Beck, Jack White, David Byrne, Lionel Richie, Anita Baker, and Bonnie Raitt.

