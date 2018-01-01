Man arrested after investigation of backpacks hanging from bridge

A man was arrested after an investigation into two backpacks hanging from the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Scroll for more content...

Police responded to the bridge connecting Longview and Rainier over the Columbia River at around 10:20 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said two bags were connected to a rope that was tied to the bridge railing.

The bridge was shut down as a public safety precaution and the U.S. Coast Guard closed river traffic in the area.

The Oregon State Police Bomb Unit used a remote robot to examine the bags, but the contents were not initially clear. A high-pressure water cannon mounted to the robot was then used to safely reveal the contents of the bags, according to troopers.

Nothing explosive was found. Police said the bags contained personal items, including clothing.

Investigators determined the situation was the result of a dispute between two people. One of those people, 61-year-old Samuel Abram Owen of Rainier, was arrested.

He charges of first-degree disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. Owen was booked into the Columbia County Jail.

OSP said the incident was a result of a dispute between Owen and another person.

The bridge was closed for around four hours due to the investigation.

OSP was assisted Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Rainer Police Department, Columbia County Fire & Rescue, Washington State Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard.