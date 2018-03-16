CNN's Jake Tapper to interview James Comey

CNN's Jake Tapper will interview former FBI Director James Comey on April 19, the network announced Tuesday.

Comey's new book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies & Leadership," is set to be released on April 17. The book is currently No. 1 on Amazon's list of bestsellers.

The two will discuss the book's themes and topics, as well as Comey's career in the FBI and some of the most consequential cases in recent history, including the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails and potential ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

The live interview will be shown during the airing of "The Lead" at 4 p.m. ET.

In addition to live television viewing, the interview can also be viewed via CNNgo at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV along with all CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

The highly anticipated interview will happen nearly a month after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. One day after his firing, Trump took to Twitter to celebrate McCabe's firing with a tweet that also described Comey as "sanctimonious."

Comey, who was fired by Trump last May, responded with his own tweet, writing, "Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not."