Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt stage powerful duet for March for Our Lives

Two of Broadway's most popular voices have joined forces for a song to benefit March For Our Lives.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt are featured on the new song "Found/Tonight." The mash-up combines the sentiments and messages in the songs "The Story of Tonight" from "Hamilton" and "You Will Be Found" from "Dear Evan Hansen."

"The Story of Tonight" is a tune from the first act of "Hamilton," during which a quartet of revolutionaries sing about their unshakable dedication to freedom and liberty and their hopes that others will join their cause.

"You Will Be Found" is "Dear Evan Hansen's" inspirational anthem about acceptance and hope.

"Found/Tonight" was arranged by Tony-winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, who won awards for his work on both "Hamilton" and "Dear Evan Hansen."

A portion of proceeds made from sale of the song will go toward March For Our Lives, a demonstration in support of common-sense gun control.

The student survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida organized the march, set to take place March 24 in Washington, D.C.

The song's release is the latest show of celebrity support for the event.

Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Steven Spielberg are among those who have donated money for the march.

Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Common are set to perform.