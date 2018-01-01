Nonprofit donates body armor for North Las Vegas K9 officer

Storm, a K9 officer with North Las Vegas Police, received body armor on Monday thanks to a donation from a nonprofit called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Scroll for more content...

The bullet and stab protective vest is embroidered with the statement, "Honoring those who served and sacrificed."

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity based out of East Taunton, Massachusetts, and aims to provide body armor to law enforcement dogs throughout the U.S.

Since its inception in 2009, the nonprofit has provided over 2,800 vests through private and corporate donors at an estimated cost of $2.4 million. Each vest has a value between $1,744-$2,283.

There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.