(CNN) -- President Donald Trump will hire an attorney to join his personal legal team who has alleged the President is being framed by a group of FBI and Justice Department officials, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The longtime Washington attorney, Joseph diGenova, is expected to join the President's legal team at a time when Trump is taking a more aggressive approach to publicly dealing with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, lobbing a series of attacks against Mueller on Twitter over the weekend.