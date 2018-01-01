Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Schools dismissing early Monday because of storm threat Full Story
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Uber pulls self-driving cars after first fatal crash of autonomous vehicle

Uber has removed its self-driving cars from the roads following what is believed to be the first fatality involving a...

Posted: Mar. 19, 2018 12:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2018 1:01 PM

Uber has removed its self-driving cars from the roads following what is believed to be the first fatality involving a fully autonomous car.

Scroll for more content...

A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona, Sunday night, according to the Tempe police. The department is investigating the crash.

A driver was behind the wheel at the time, the police said.

"The vehicle involved is one of Uber's self-driving vehicles," the Tempe police said in a statement. "It was in autonomous mode at the time of the collision, with a vehicle operator behind the wheel."

Autonomous mode means the car is driving on its own. During tests, a person sits behind the wheel as a safeguard.

Uber is conducting tests of autonomous vehicles in Arizona, Pittsburgh, Toronto and other areas. Uber said it has stopped testing the vehicles throughout the United States and Canada.

Uber said it is "fully cooperating" with local officials. "Our hearts go out to the victim's family," Uber said in a statement.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events