Suspects break into home, kill man during burglary

Posted: Mar. 19, 2018 11:49 AM

Posted: Mar. 19, 2018 11:49 AM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2018 12:45 PM

Police say two suspects walked into a Gwinnett County home Sunday, robbed it and killed a man.

Authorities were called to the home on Scholar Drive in Lawrenceville just after 3:30 p.m.

The two suspects tied up the victim, his wife, and daughter in the living room. The 44-year-old victim, later identified as 44 year-old Miguel Osorio, was shot and killed when he broke free of the ties, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police say the suspects were possibly wearing traffic vests and walked into the house with no sign of forced entry. Police say they may be traveling in a small, gold-colored SUV.

