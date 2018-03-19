Clear
Mark Zuckerberg's net worth plunges $5 billion on Facebook data controversy

Facebook shares took a big hit Monday, shaving $5.3 billion off of Mark Zuckerberg's net worth.The stock tumbl...

Posted: Mar. 19, 2018 11:49 AM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2018 12:45 PM

Facebook shares took a big hit Monday, shaving $5.3 billion off of Mark Zuckerberg's net worth.

The stock tumbled 7% Monday on news that data firm Cambridge Analytica, which had ties to Trump's campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users. This is the stock's biggest drop, on a percentage basis, in more than five years.

Zuckerberg holds about 400 million shares of Facebook through various entities that he controls, according to a filing last week. Shares were down $13.08 in midday trading.

