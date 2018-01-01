Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Schools dismissing early Monday because of storm threat Full Story
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Ren-e Zellweger as Judy Garland is uncanny

Producers behind an upcoming biopic about Judy Garland have released the first image of Ren-e Zellweger as the late s...

Posted: Mar. 19, 2018 11:31 AM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2018 12:46 PM

Producers behind an upcoming biopic about Judy Garland have released the first image of Ren-e Zellweger as the late screen icon and it is striking.

Scroll for more content...

"Judy," currently in production, is set in 1968 as the singer arrives in London to perform a series of sold out shows. Zellweger stars in the title role, with Rufus Sewell ("The Man in the High Castle") cast as Garland's ex-husband, Sidney Luft.

Garland died of an accidental overdose in the summer of 1969 at age 47.

Rupert Goold ("True Story") is set to direct. "Judy" is a joint production between Path-, BBC Films and Ingenious Media.

No release date has yet been announced for the project.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events