Ren-e Zellweger as Judy Garland is uncanny

Producers behind an upcoming biopic about Judy Garland have released the first image of Ren-e Zellweger as the late screen icon and it is striking.

Scroll for more content...

"Judy," currently in production, is set in 1968 as the singer arrives in London to perform a series of sold out shows. Zellweger stars in the title role, with Rufus Sewell ("The Man in the High Castle") cast as Garland's ex-husband, Sidney Luft.

Garland died of an accidental overdose in the summer of 1969 at age 47.

Rupert Goold ("True Story") is set to direct. "Judy" is a joint production between Path-, BBC Films and Ingenious Media.

No release date has yet been announced for the project.