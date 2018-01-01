Detroit's Most Wanted captured: Final man wanted in multi-state drug ring

The third and final man featured as one of Detroit's Most Wanted for his role in a multi-state drug ring was captured.

The U.S. Marshals caught Sean Phillips in Knox County, Tenn. That came after Devonte Maddox was arrested on Detroit's west side in November 2017 and Robert Brown arrested in Detroit in July 2017.

The leaders in a giant drug operation were busted and dozens were arrested, but the Marshals were looking for the final three men, including Brown, to wrap up the case.

It was called Operation Top Gun, a nine year DEA investigation that lead to 34 indictments for a massive drug operation.

"This organization was sending not only pills but heroin, crack cocaine, all this from Detroit to West Virginia," Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia said.

Busted after years of investigation, the organized crime ring was sending drugs from Detroit to West Virginia.

On June 8, there was a major sting of the 34 suspects named in the indictment. Eight were identified here in Detroit, five were arrested leaving three on the lamb.