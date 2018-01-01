Meghan McCain shares photo of father during his absence from Washington

Meghan McCain tweeted a photo of her father Sunday, showing her and the Republican senator from Arizona together amid his absence from Capitol Hill.

In the photo, Meghan McCain is leaning against her father John McCain with the two sitting next to each other wearing thick jackets.

"No place I would rather be," she tweeted with the photo, which does not appear to specify the location it was taken, though John McCain has been recovering from cancer treatment in Arizona since leaving Washington in December.

Her tweet is the most recent update on the senator, who has been noticeably absent on Capitol Hill while he is being treated for a primary glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, which he was diagnosed with last year.

Her photo comes a few weeks after Cindy McCain tweeted to let the public know that her husband is "doing fine" and not going anywhere.

"Contrary to popular belief @SenJohnMcCain is doing fine and has no intention of resigning! #crackpots," she wrote on Twitter.

A glioblastoma is a particularly aggressive tumor that forms in the tissue of the brain and spinal cord, according to the American Brain Tumor Association.